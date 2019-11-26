An Olivehurst man who had been reported missing to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office was killed in a car accident, according to a press release from the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.
On Tuesday afternoon, officers investigated an accident in which Baldomero Romero Jr., 31, was driving his red 2003 Honda Accord southbound on the Highway 70 off-ramp to Nicolaus Avenue. According to the release, Romero drove off the roadway for unknown reasons. He then drove through a chain-link fence and crashed into a barn. Romero was killed as a result of the crash.
The CHP report stated that the time and date of the accident were “to be determined.”
Romero’s family had reported him missing to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office and according to public information officer Leslie Carbah, he was last seen headed for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino near Wheatland around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Romero’s sister, Irma Juarez, said Romero worked in construction with his three brothers and didn’t show up for work on Monday morning.
It is not known if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash, according to the release.