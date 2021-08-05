A 36-year-old homeless man was run over by a truck last week in front of the emergency room at Adventist Health/Rideout while he laid down in the street, according to Marysville Police Department Lt. Adam Barber.
At around 10:45 p.m. July 30, the man was laying in the westbound lane of Third Street with his arms out to his sides. Barber said a black truck ran over the man and continued west on Third Street without stopping. MPD is currently following up on leads and information about the truck, he said.
The man was transported to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.
“We have no information supporting that he attempted to get treatment at Adventist Health/Rideout for being suicidal,” Barber said. “As soon as the male was struck, Adventist Health/Rideout medical personnel quickly came to his aid, saving his life.”