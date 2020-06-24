A Sutter County Superior Court judge sentenced a man to 26 years, four months to life for human trafficking, procuring another for prostitution, pimping, and kidnapping.
On Feb. 14, a jury found Archie Thompson, 29, guilty of 11 felony counts related to his involvement in a 2016 kidnapping and prostitution ring. On Wednesday, Judge David Ashby sentenced Thompson, who will have to serve a prison term of 19 years, four months followed by a term of seven years to life.
Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride said Thompson can apply for parole after serving the 26 years, four months, but that he could be denied. The length of his parole if he were to be released has not been determined.
Thompson’s attorney, Steve Whitworth, had previously requested sentencing be continued so he could have a psychological evaluation done of Thompson that would be submitted to the court and be considered by the sentencing judge. McBride said Whitworth did not submit such an evaluation to the court for consideration.
No victim impact statements were read in court on Wednesday, according to McBride.