Justin Preston, a Marysville resident who was arrested in January after a hit and run that resulted in the death of 13-year-old Jastelyn Hernandez Garcia, was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison last month in a Yuba County court after previously pleading no contest to charges related to the incident.

On May 12, Yuba County Judge Julia Scrogin sentenced Preston to state prison after Garcia’s father delivered a “moving victim impact statement” to the court, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office said.

Tags

Recommended for you