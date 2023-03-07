A Marysville man was sentenced to prison on Monday in a Yuba County court after accepting a plea deal from the California Department of Justice for a 2021 crash that caused the death of an unborn child, court records showed.

After initially being charged with second degree murder by the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office, Anthony Smith, 46, was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison after accepting a charge that included gross vehicular manslaughter in an incident that resulted in severe injuries to Robbi Megazzi and the death of her unborn child, Maverick.

