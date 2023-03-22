After more than two years since the stabbing death of 26-year-old Cody Stratton of Yuba City, a man was sentenced late last week after pleading guilty to charges related to the 2020 incident.

According to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office, Anthony Teglia pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and admitted an enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon for his involvement in a fight that occurred on Nov. 25, 2020. In previous reporting by the Appeal, Teglia was a native of Sparks, Nevada. The Sutter County DA’s Office identified him as a 29-year-old Yuba City resident.

