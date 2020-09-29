An Olivehurst man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the United States Attorney – Eastern District of California.
John Maasen, 64, pleaded guilty in June to knowingly possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
The FBI investigated the case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, according to the release.
The offense was committed in January 2019 and Maasen was sentenced on Tuesday.