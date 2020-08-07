A Loma Rica man was sentenced to 12 years in state prison after pleading no contest to continuous sexual abuse and committing a lewd act on a child under 14.
James Edward Burnett, 86, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on May 14 and charged with continuous sexual abuse, rape, penetration with a foreign object of a juvenile, oral copulation with a juvenile by force, and oral copulation with a person under 18. The charges stem from incidents that took place in 2011 and earlier this year.
On July 15, Burnett pleaded no contest to two of the six counts. As part of the plea, Burnett agreed to be sentenced to six years in prison on each count. On Friday, Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter sentenced Burnett to 12 years in state prison calling what Burnett did “a truly heinous crime.” After his release, Burnett will be placed on parole.
Until he is transported to state prison, Burnett will remain in Yuba County Jail, where he has been held since May 14 on $1 million bail.