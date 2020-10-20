A Yuba County man was sentenced to 13 years in state prison for assault and voluntary manslaughter in the death of an Olivehurst man in 2019.
Matthew Scott Mire, 33, was arrested and charged with murdering Jose Lule, 33, after Lule's body was found in the 1900 block of Feather River Boulevard in January 2019. Mire and Lule were reportedly together the night before Lule was found dead.
On Sept. 18, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office added the charge of voluntary manslaughter. As part of a plea agreement, Mire pleaded to that count and a murder charge was dismissed.
On Tuesday, Mire was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for manslaughter and one year for his involvement in an assault on another inmate while in custody for a total of 13 years.
Mire has been in Yuba County Jail since Jan. 25, 2019.