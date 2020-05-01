The husband of a Marysville daycare provider was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison in Yuba County Superior Court Friday for several molestation charges.
Luis Herrejon-Ubias, 46, was charged with two felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14, two felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and four special allegations (two for having more than one victim, and two for the victims being under the age of 14). The dates of the incidents ranged from April 2017 to August 2018. He pleaded no contest to the charges in March.
His wife operated Leonor Family Child Care, where the first incident was reported by a four-year-old in August 2018. Charges were not filed until the child’s report was corroborated by another.
He was arrested on April 17, 2019, after the mother of a five-year-old reported that her daughter had been inappropriately touched several times, according to previous Appeal-Democrat reports.
At the sentencing, four victim-impact statements were read to the court including one from one of the victim’s mother’s and a statement from a victim read by a Yuba County Victim Services advocate.
The mother of a victim spoke through tears about her young daughter, who she described as strong and brave for coming forward to disclose what had happened to her. In her statement, the mother said that both Herrejon-Ubias and his wife were culpable in failing to protect the children they were entrusted to care for.
“I will be at every court date every parole hearing,” The victim’s mother said. “You are a danger to society and creatures like you won’t change.”
At the conclusion of her statement, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Julia Scrogin reminded the mother to not blame herself for her inability to prevent what her daughter experienced.
“This is something nobody could have predicted,” Scrogin said. “It’s not your fault as a mother, and you did the right thing.”
A statement from one of the victims was read in court by a member of the Yuba County office of victim services.
“That day you touched me I remember I ran to the bathroom and looked at myself in the mirror and started to cry,” the victim’s statement said. “What happened to me I wish not to happen to another soul.”
A transcript of the victim impact statements, along with six letters written by Herrejon-Ubias, will accompany him to a parole board hearing which he is eligible for after completing 85 percent of his sentence.
The hearing does not guarantee parole, and if paroled he would remain on parole for life.
Judge Scrogin also ordered Herrejon-Ubias to be tested for HIV and the results to be shared with the victims.