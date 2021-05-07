A man was sentenced to 37 years to life in state prison for the murder of a Marysville woman in September 2019 and for assaulting an inmate while in custody.
Jesse Jaramillo, 31, has been in custody since Sept. 26, 2019. On Sept. 22, he shot Karina Yasmin Paez Smith, 37, in the head inside her home in the 1000 block of F Street, Marysville.
Smith’s daughter was Jaramillo’s ex-girlfriend, according to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry. The day before the murder, Jaramillo threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend with a knife.
On Friday, public defender Brian Davis requested the sentencing be continued to allow time for him to submit a sentencing statement that would provide information on Jaramillo’s behalf for a future parole board to consider. Judge Julia Scrogin said Davis could file the statement after Jaramillo was sentenced.
In February, Jaramillo pleaded no contest to counts of murder and making criminal threats as well a count of assault for an incident in the jail in June 2020 where he beat another inmate unconscious.
Jaramillo will first serve a determinate sentence of eight years. Seven of those years are for the assault charge. The additional year is for threatening his ex-girlfriend with a knife. After he serves eight years, his murder sentence will begin. That indeterminate sentence is for 29 years to life.
Curry said Jaramillo could be eligible for a parole hearing when he turns 50 if he has already served at least 20 years of his sentence as part of California’s elderly parole program.