An Olivehurst man was sentenced Monday in Yuba County Superior Court to five years and four months in prison for 10 felony counts related to assault and evading law enforcement.
Vernon Steele, 31 appeared via video conference for his sentencing where he was also ordered to pay $1,200 in restitution among other court fines, and return stolen firearms.
Judge Julia Scroggin said if more restitution was required there would be additional hearings which Steele requested to be present for.
Once eligible for parole, Steele must serve three years on parole unless he violates the terms and then will have to serve an additional year of parole.
Steele and his wife Stacey Steele were arrested June 4, 2019, for possessing assault weapons, body armor, smoke grenades and a stolen ATV.
Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant in the Spenceville Wildlife area on impounded vehicles belonging to Vernon Steele, leading to the discovery of the illegally possessed firearms (he is a felon), body armor, an ATV reported stolen out of Gridley and smoke grenades.
When a deputy in Olivehurst attempted to stop the couple in their vehicle, Vernon Steele fled from the vehicle, evading arrest at the time, and Stacey Steele was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail. After hours of searching, Steele was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail.
On Dec. 17, Vernon Steele was in an argument with an individual in Olivehurst, and punched them with brass knuckles. On Dec. 19, Steele attacked the same victim with a baseball bat while making criminal threats, then allegedly pointed a pistol at the victim with his finger on the trigger, according to court documents. On Dec. 21, he fled from a Yuba County Sheriff’s sergeant who was attempting to contact him for an arrest warrant.
He was arrested on Dec. 25 and charged with 10 felony counts including assault with a firearm, threatening to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury, assault with force, being a felon in possession of a rifle, being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm, attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, having a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possessing a controlled substance while armed with a firearm.