A man was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for murdering two Yuba City residents in 2019.
Diego Elijah Martinez, 20, appeared in Sutter County Superior Court on Friday for his sentencing. In March, he pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of Margarita Contreras, 73, and Jose Ramirez, 41, inside their Clark Avenue home on June 14, 2019.
He fled the scene and was found in Los Angeles the next day in a vehicle with his mother, Christy Madl, 36, and two juveniles. Madl was charged with being an accessory to the murder. She served one year in county jail and is still on probation.
Martinez has been in custody since June 18, 2019 without bail. His plea in March was a stipulated sentence for 25 years to life for each murder charge for a total of 50 years to life. Family of the victims and of Martinez were in court on Friday.
Contreras’ son, Aurelio Carrillo, made a victim impact statement to the court. He described his family’s pain in never getting an explanation for why Martinez killed his mother. Carrillo said Martinez never apologized for his actions and never showed remorse.
“I’ll never get my mom back,” Carrillo said. “...I will never get over this.”
Jose Ramirez’s sister, Patricia Ramirez, made a statement with the assistance of a court interpreter. She said her father started drinking heavily after his son’s death and doesn’t understand why this happened.
“My family has been very affected by this,” Patricia Ramirez said.
During the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich objected to a report filed by the defense about Martinez’s social and medical history being included in the record. Public Defender Mark Van den Heuvel said the report was conducted by a licensed investigator and would provide a parole board with information about who Martinez was at 19 when he committed the crime compared to the person he will be at the time of his parole hearing.
Heimlich said the report included findings that could not be confirmed and statements that should have come from an expert. Judge David Ashby said the report would be included in the court record along with a transcript of Friday’s proceedings.
“What a tragic and senseless loss for this family,” Ashby said before delivering the sentence.