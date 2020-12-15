A Browns Valley man was sentenced to four years and four months in state prison after pleading no contest to making criminal threats, animal cruelty, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
James Matthew Fiske, 31, was charged in two separate cases – one for an incident in October 2019 when he killed a dog and made criminal threats.
The second incident took place in July and involved the arson of an unoccupied structure in Loma Rica.
As part of the plea agreement, Fiske will have to pay for the damage caused by the fire, according to Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello.
The amount Fiske will have to pay for the fire damage will be determined at a restitution hearing on Feb. 4.
Fiske was sentenced on Monday to three years for possessing a firearm and 16 months for making criminal threats and cruelty to animals.
Until he is transported to state prison, Fiske will remain in Yuba County Jail without bail.
He has been in custody since July 7.