A Yuba County Superior Court judge Monday sentenced a homeless man to four years in state prison for the charge of assault with intent to commit a sexual offense.
Alfonso Ferrer, 33, pleaded no contest June 11 to the charge.
He was arrested on May 14 after a woman reported she was assaulted in the railroad trestle tunnel on B Street and 17th Street. Video footage of the incident led to Ferrer being identified as the suspect.
Judge Julia Scrogin said the Yuba County Probation Department recommended handing down a four-year sentence but asked for Ferrer’s attorney John Abril, from the Yuba County Public Defender’s Office, to argue his position. Abril said the incident would not have occurred if Ferrer was not drunk and that he has a serious drinking problem. Abril referred to the probation report which said that Ferrer drank two bottles of distilled spirits or 30 cans of beer a day and asked the court to place Ferrer in a treatment program and find that this was an unusual case and place him on probation instead of sending him to prison.
Yuba County Deputy District Attorney John Vacek said Ferrer had been in treatment programs on two occasions in the past and left the program both times before completion. Vacek also cited Ferrer’s prior record, which includes four felony convictions.
“The defendant has a colorful prior record indicative of sociopathic behavior,” Vacek said.
Scrogin sided with the probation department’s report.
She said she hoped the victim would feel safer with the defendant sent to prison.
“It is an absolute nightmare of a case,” Scrogin said. “… I’m hoping she can have some peace of mind.”
Scorgin ordered that once Ferrer is released, he will be on parole for three years and must register as a sex offender. Until he is transported to state prison, Ferrer will remain in Yuba County Jail where he has been held since his arrest.