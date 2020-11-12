A Yuba City man was sentenced to three years probation and 180 days in Sutter County Jail after pleading no contest to assault with a firearm.
Thomas Ryan Knottingham, 30, arrested June 13 after pointing a shotgun at his ex-girlfriend and another person and threatening to kill them. The incident took place in Live Oak, but Knottingham was arrested without incident in the 760 block of April Lane, Yuba City.
He was charged with two counts of assault with a firearm and two counts of making criminal threats.
Knottingham pleaded no contest to one count of assault with a firearm on Sept. 30 and had all other charges dismissed.
He must turn himself in to begin serving time by Dec. 21.
Knottingham posted $50,000 bail shortly after being arrested and has been out of custody ever since.