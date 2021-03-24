A homeless man was placed on three years probation after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit a sex offense, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.
Travis Hester, 37, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with rape by force, possession of methamphetamine, and assault with intent to commit a sex offense. A female victim reported that she was raped in an orchard by Hester.
In December 2020, Hester pleaded no contest to the assault charge.
On Monday, Judge Laura Davis placed Hester on three years probation and sentenced him to one year in Sutter County Jail.
Due to being in custody during the court process, Hester had credit for 416 days of time served in jail and will not have to serve any more time. The other counts were dismissed.
Heimlich said Hester must register as a sex offender for life and was ordered to pay more than $1,000 in fines and fees. Hester cannot have any contact with the victim.
If Hester violates the terms of his probation he would be sentenced to state prison.