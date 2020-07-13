Yuba County Superior Court Judge Julia Scrogin sentenced a man to seven years, eight months in prison after he pleaded no contest to two charges in an attempted murder case.
On June 8, Joseph Mario Rosano, 37, pleaded no contest to shooting at an inhabited vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Counts of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of ammunition were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
The charges stem from an incident in July 2019 when Rosano allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle after a physical altercation with two other men. The incident was captured on cell phone video which was used to identify Rosano as the suspect.
Rosano was sentenced to seven years, eight months in state prison on Monday. Until he is transported to the California Department of Corrections, Rosano will remain in Yuba County Jail where he has been held since July 6, 2019, without bail.