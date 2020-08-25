A man who pleaded no contest to a charge related to a shooting in Linda was sentenced Monday to two years and eight months in state prison.
Joshua Josef Schroer, 22, was arrested in April and charged with assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, resisting arrest and threatening an officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The charges stem from his involvement with Damian Stearns, 18, of Chico, in a shooting in East Linda. Schroer was driving a silver Honda Accord in the area of Cattail Drive with Stearns inside. They shot at another vehicle but missed causing a bullet to enter a nearby residence, narrowly missing a minor inside.
After being arrested and taken to the sheriff’s office, Schroer became combative and assaulted a sheriff’s sergeant.
In July, Schroer pleaded no contest to resisting and threatening an officer.
Stearns was sentenced to three years probation and 180 days in Yuba County Jail in May after pleading no contest to shooting at an inhabited dwelling.