Officers from the Yuba City Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at Tortilla Flores Restaurant, located on the 100 block of Percy Avenue, just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.
Upon arrival, an adult male with a gunshot wound was located and transported to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.
Detectives from the Yuba City Police Department responded to take over the investigation and identified the suspect as 35 year old Victor Esquivel of Yuba City.
According to Yuba City Police Department Lt. James Runyen, information was obtained that Esquivel had left the area.
“The California Highway Patrol was provided the information and was able to locate Esquivel at about 1 a.m. in the area of Newhall,” said Runyen.
Runyen said Esquivel was taken into custody and extradition back to Sutter County for attempted murder charges is pending.
According to Runyen, the incident is believed to have stemmed from an argument between Esquivel and the victim on Thursday (Nov. 7).
Runyen said as of midday on Saturday the victim remains in critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.