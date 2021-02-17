One person was treated for non-life threatening injuries on Monday after being shot during what authorities believe to be an attempted robbery.
According to a press release issued by the Williams Police Department, patrol officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Vann Street in Williams just after 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
“When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male who had sustained an apparent non-life threatening gunshot wound,” it was stated in the release. “The male was treated by the Williams Fire Department and later transported by Reach Flight Care to an area hospital for treatment.”
According to the release, a witness reported that the suspect(s) had fled the area after the shooting in an early 2000s white Nissan Altima coupe.
No additional information about the incident is available at this time, said officials, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Williams Police Department at 473-2661 or email at info@williamspd.net.