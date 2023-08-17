Dove1.jpg

An Edgewater resident recently reported two doves being injured by blowgun darts which is illegal within the state of California. Those with more information are encouraged to contact local authorities.

 Appeal-Democrat file

On Aug. 4, the Appeal received a voicemail from a concerned Yuba County resident by the name of Michael Counts.

Counts lives in Edgewater and claims to spend nearly $400 a month on bird seed for his backyard feeders. Not surprisingly, Counts and his wife are avid bird watchers. So, when strange injuries began popping up on their feathered friends, he quickly sounded the alarm.

Tags

Recommended for you