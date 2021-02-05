A Yuba City man is headed for trial on two counts of rape of an intoxicated victim and sexual penetration of an intoxicated victim.
Robert Terry Gaskin Jr., 21, appeared in Sutter County Superior Court on Friday for his preliminary hearing. The alleged victim in the case, a 24-year-old woman, testified about the incident that took place in November 2019. She said she was an acquaintance of Gaskin’s for two to three weeks before the alleged incident.
After drinking heavily with her friends all night at a mutual friend’s house and then a hotel, the woman was driven back to Gaskin’s house in her car. Gaskin drove because the woman was intoxicated. Upon arriving at his house she said she went to sleep in his bed. She had slept over at his house on a previous occasion, according to her testimony.
She said she awoke to Gaskin attempting to digitally penetrate her. She tried stopping him but said she was unable to verbally object or physically stop him because she was intoxicated. After falling asleep again, she testified to waking up to Gaskin having sex with her. She said she was unable to resist because of her intoxication. The woman said Gaskin had sex with her a second time without her consent.
Later that day when she woke up she described being “infuriated and horrified” with what happened.
“I did not want this,” she said. “... I don’t know why he thought I wanted to.”
She reported the incident to law enforcement that evening. Charges were filed against Gaskin in June 2020 and he was arraigned in September 2020.
During cross examination, Gaskin’s attorney, Christopher Cosca, asked the woman why she refused a sexual assault exam. She said she had a panic attack and did not want to go through such an invasive examination.
“I wanted to but I could not do it,” she said.
Cosca said Gaskin could not have known the extent of the woman’s intoxication and that she willingly got into bed with his client. Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said consent is not given by simply getting into bed with another person. In addition, he said Gaskin should have known the woman was heavily intoxicated because he was present for much of her drinking. He pointed to the woman’s testimony that she stumbled up the stairs to get to Gaskin’s room.
Judge Laura Davis ruled that Gaskin could be tried for all three counts. The public defender’s office was appointed to represent Gaskin for the remainder of the case after Cosca told the court Gaskin would not be able to retain him for trial.
Gaskin will next appear in court for an arraignment on the information on March 22 at 9 a.m. Gaskin has been out of custody since posting bail on Aug. 10, 2020.