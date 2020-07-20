A man and two young boys died in an apartment fire early Saturday morning at the College View Apartments in Linda.
Around 3:50 a.m. on Saturday, the Linda Fire Department received a call about heavy smoke coming from an apartment in the 2300 block of North Beale Road.
“Once we arrived, we were able to determine there was a fire in one of the units. We then forced entry into the home and immediately went to search and found three individuals in there,” said Linda Fire Chief Kyle Heggstrom. “They were removed and life saving measures were implemented but unfortunately they had passed.”
The Yuba County coroner identified the victims as Joseph Gassett, 53, his son, Santino Gassett, 8, and his nephew who he had custody of, Augustus Coffey-Gassett, 3.
Crystal Smith, who lived above Gassett in the apartment complex, was the first to call 911. She said she woke up to the smell of something burning before waking everyone up in her apartment, which was full of smoke. Her husband went downstairs to notify the neighbor but was unable to make contact.
“I wish I would’ve woken up earlier, but I’m just glad we woke up,” Smith said. “It was a traumatizing experience.”
Following the incident, Smith, her husband and her daughter went to the hospital to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, she said. The American Red Cross helped Smith and her family find a hotel to stay in following the fire, as well as provided food vouchers, she said. The apartment building where the fire occurred was evacuated after the fire but has since been reoccupied by residents.
Heggstrom said the apartment that caught fire was destroyed, and some of the adjacent apartments experienced some light smoke damage. No other injuries were reported in the fire.
“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he said.
Family members of the deceased set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise burial funds (https://bit.ly/3eQrrXj). In its first few days, the campaign had raised nearly 20 percent of the $50,000 goal.