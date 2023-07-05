California Highway Patrol officials reported the deaths of a man and unborn child as a result of a collision on Highway 20 east of Acacia Avenue on Wednesday.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., a 30-year-old man from Clearlake was driving a white 2016 Nissan Versa eastbound, approaching the Wadsworth Canal bridge on Highway 20. A 23-year-old pregnant woman from Marysville was a passenger in the Nissan, and a large brown dog sat in the backseat.
Nikki Hu, 45, of Yuba City was driving a black 2017 Chevy Tahoe westbound near Wadsworth Canal bridge. Joel Mendoza, 48, of Yuba City was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 pulling a dump trailer behind Hu's Tahoe. Mendoza also carried a 41-year-old passenger.
According to a CHP collision report, as the vehicles drove onto the bridge, the driver of the Nissan allowed his vehicle to drive across the solid double yellow lines separating the lanes directly into the path of the Tahoe. The Nissan and the Tahoe collided in the westbound lane.
Mendoza was unable to stop his Ford in time and collided with the Tahoe. The Nissan received major damage during the collision, and fire department personnel had to extricate both the driver and passenger of the vehicle, according to the report.
Emergency personnel placed a tourniquet on the Nissan driver’s arm, and a Calstar Helicopter landed and transported the driver to Sutter Roseville Hospital in Roseville. The driver succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital, the report said.
The pregnant passenger was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville, where she immediately went into surgery, CHP officials said. Adventist Health/Rideout staff were unable to save the unborn child who was declared deceased.
Hu suffered minor injuries and was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout for treatment. The occupants of the Ford did not report any injuries.
Sutter County Animal Control arrived and transported the dog that was in the Nissan to Northpointe Animal Hospital in Yuba City where he succumbed to his injuries, the collision report said.
Officials do not believe that alcohol played a factor in this incident. Any witnesses to the collision who have not spoken with CHP investigators are encouraged to call 530-645-6200.