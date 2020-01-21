A man who died last week after attempting to avoid capture by police by jumping into the Feather River has been identified as David Hand, 38, of Yuba City, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.
At around 6 a.m. Jan. 16, Hand allegedly stole a coin machine from a laundry facility in the 400 block of Palora Ave. in Yuba City. Approximately three hours later he was spotted in the area of Wilbur Avenue and Franklin Avenue trying to smash the coin box into a light pole before driving off in a truck, according to the Yuba City Police Department.
Officers caught up with Hand as he entered the Yuba City boat docks and drove his truck into the river. He then got out of the truck and swam to the east bank of the river. He was confronted by Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies and re-entered the water.
The Yuba City Fire Department water rescue team pulled Hand out of the river after he went under. He was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead by medical staff.