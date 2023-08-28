Officials said a 19-year-old incarcerated man who walked away from Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in Nevada County on Aug. 18 has been caught, a little more than a week after he escaped from the detention facility.

At about 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 26, Malachi Deron Thomas was taken into custody without incident in Fresno. According to the The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Thomas was first discovered missing at about 11:30 p.m. during a headcount on Aug. 18.

