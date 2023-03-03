Aaron Tobias Quinn, an Oroville man who was involved in a police chase and shooting with a California Highway Patrol officer, was sentenced Friday morning in a Yuba County courthouse, officials said.

Quinn, who was found guilty on Jan. 31 after a Jan. 16, 2022, standoff with law enforcement, was sentenced to serve 85 years, 8 months to life in prison for the attempted murder of CHP Officer Ryan Lambert and other related counts, Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said.

