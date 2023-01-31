Rouble Claire, a Sikh man living in Sutter, won a judgment in a civil lawsuit filed in May 2022 in a Sacramento federal court against Sutter County and two Sutter County sheriff’s deputies.

The judgment, which resulted in Claire receiving $25,000 plus legal fees, was the result of the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office investigation into racist hate crimes Claire said he experienced in 2021, Claire and his legal team said.

