Managing Editor Jake Abbott announced he is stepping away from the publication after having worked for the Appeal since May 2016.
Abbott was hired as a reporter after attending Sacramento State, where he received his bachelor’s degree in journalism. While with the Appeal, he covered a variety of beats including local government, natural resources, agriculture, crime and courts, state legislation and homelessness.
In March, Abbott was named managing editor after former editor Steve Miller retired.
“I’m grateful I was given the opportunity to work for my hometown newspaper covering the community I was raised in. I’m proud of the work we’ve been able to accomplish throughout the last several years,” he said. “Thank you to past and present colleagues who helped me become a better journalist, and for the countless sources who shared their stories with me. I will miss it here, but I look forward to the next challenge.”
Abbott accepted a reporting position with the Sacramento Business Journal. His last day with the Appeal will be July 28.
Robert Summa has been hired to serve as the Appeal’s incoming editor. Summa is moving to the Yuba City area from Temple, Texas, where he worked for the Temple Daily Telegram. His duties while at the newspaper included copy editing, page design, website management, spot reporting and features writing. He received his bachelor’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University in New York.
Summa will write articles in addition to overseeing daily newsroom operations. He’s scheduled to start at the Appeal on Aug. 2.
The Appeal is also adding an additional reporter/page designer to its newsroom team. Diana Vasquez recently graduated from Cal Poly Pomona and is relocating to the Yuba-Sutter area. She is expected to start on Aug. 9.