For the second time this year, residents of Lovey’s Landing in Sutter County were issued a mandatory evacuation Tuesday by Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes as continued storms pose the risk of more flooding in the region.

According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, the evacuation order was effective immediately for residents of Lovey’s Landing, which is on the river side of the Sacramento River Levee in northwestern Sutter County. 

Tags

Recommended for you