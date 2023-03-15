For the second time this year, residents of Lovey’s Landing in Sutter County were issued a mandatory evacuation Tuesday by Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes as continued storms pose the risk of more flooding in the region.
According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, the evacuation order was effective immediately for residents of Lovey’s Landing, which is on the river side of the Sacramento River Levee in northwestern Sutter County.
“The Sacramento River is expected to rise above the 65-foot elevation at the Colusa Bridge by 11 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday), the historic elevation where the trailer park begins to flood,” the sheriff’s office said on social media. “This requires the power to be shut off to the park for public safety concerns. Sheriff's deputies began notifying residents of the trailer park last week and have been working to assist with temporary relocation efforts.”
Officials stressed that the evacuation order only applied to the residents of Lovey’s Landing.
“As storms progress through the week, community members are encouraged to monitor the Sutter County Operations of Emergency Management page as well as the sheriff’s office social media pages for updates,” officials said.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said on Wednesday that the length of time in which residents would need to be evacuated was dependent on the weather and water levels of the Sacramento River.
“We provided the residents vouchers to take their trailers to the fairgrounds and other services for those who can’t pull their trailers,” Smallwood said in an email to the Appeal. “The majority didn’t need anything because they were already prepared to have to leave.”