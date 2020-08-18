Incumbent Yuba City City Council member Manny Cardoza announced he is running for re-election. Cardoza was first elected to the council in 2016 after retiring following more than 35 years as an employee of Yuba City, according to a press release.
He said in the news release that he’s a lifelong resident, who attended local elementary schools and Yuba City High School. He worked in agriculture and family-owned local businesses until he was hired by Yuba City’s Finance Department in 1979. The remainder of his career was in the Public Works Department.
He is a long-time member and held leadership positions with local organizations, including Early Risers Kiwanis Club, Peach Bowl Lions Club, Alliance for Hispanic Advancement and the Yuba City Moose Lodge. He noted in the news release that he volunteered at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, feeding and caring for those displaced from their homes by the fires in Yuba and Butte Counties. His volunteer work carried into this year with the Pandemic, collecting and distributing food to those in need.
“I am proud of how the Yuba City Council has moved the city forward during the past four years,” he said in his press release. “In addition to the unprecedented year we’ve had with COVID-19, we are in the home stretch of the 5th Street Bridge project, negotiating with developers for the construction of affordable and low-income housing, as well as working together with Sutter County, making strides to help shelter the homeless.
“Public safety will always be a top priority and making sure police and fire are equipped to protect Yuba City residents.