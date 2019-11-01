The California Office of Emergency Services and Gold Country region of the American Red Cross have set up several avenues for the public to safely donate to a fire victims fund for the multiple fires in the state.
Steven Walsh, community director for this region of the American Red Cross, said financial donations are always the best way to help in any natural disaster.
“With regard to the Red Cross we don’t need an additional supplies,” Walsh said. “We ask people to go to the website to make a donation.”
Walsh said the public should start with Charity Navigator at https://www.charitynavigator.org to find reputable and properly vetted organizations to make sure all donations will go to the correct place.
For Red Cross donations, Walsh said the funds go toward supporting disaster response across the country. He said that can be helping with a shelter or assisting to transport volunteers to a disaster scene or many other things.
Natural disasters such as the many fires burning up and down California usually put people in a selfless mood, Walsh said.
“People always want to know, ‘How can I help?’”Walsh said. “It’s wonderful that we have that support. We’re very fortunate.”
California OES has also set up ways for the public to help fire victims. For assistance with the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County, protected donations can be sent to the Community Foundation of Sonoma County and Northern California Grantmakers.
Each resource has been individually vetted by the state OES department as a way to deliver funds directly to the victims of the Kincade Fire, an OES spokesperson said.
OES said anyone willing to donate needs to research each organization prior to sending any money, ensuring that the funds will have the desired result.
To help the victims of the Southern California infernos, donations can be safely transmitted to California Community Foundation – Wildfire Relief Fund; United Way of Greater Los Angeles – Disaster Relief; and Southern California Grantmakers – Tick Fire: How to help.