The march for equality continued Saturday morning as a group of approximately 150 to 200 met on second street at the old Sutter County Courthouse for the starting point of a peaceful demonstration up over the Fifth Street Bridge into Marysville.
All five law enforcement agencies were present, including Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, to help provide a united front in the fight against racial prejudice.
This was the third march in Yuba-Sutter and fourth in the mid-valley region in support of the theme ‘Black Lives Matter,’ following the murder of George Floyd by a former police officer in Minneapolis – an incident which has spark nationwide marches, protests and demonstrations.
“We’re out here today to bring unification to our city,” said Megan Anderson, Saturday’s organizer. “We don’t want those things to happen in our future.”
Anderson has partnered with Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs for the last few weeks in the wake of Floyd’s death. The two will continue working to support equality for all at this week’s Juneteenth celebration on June 19.
Juneteenth is an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, and has been celebrated by African-Americans since the late 1800s.
Anderson said there will be a barbecue and much more planned for this Friday at Yuba Park.
Yuba Park in Marysville was the ending point of the march for solidarity, where folks met to speak and pray for humanity, not only locally but throughout the world. Much like it did a few weeks ago, the group sat in silence for eight minutes and 40 seconds – the exact time that Floyd was kneeled on prior to his death.
Anderson and Sachs both spoke at Yuba Park, as well as a spokesperson from Bethel AME Church in Marysville to continue that united front against police brutality.
“We’re working hand in hand with our law enforcement and community members, having open conversation and dialogue so nothing like the George Floyd situation or any other police brutality happens (here),” Anderson said.
There were many first-time participants on Saturday, including a lot of younger people who made it out and held their signs up high while marching over the Fifth Street Bridge.
Joey Cauchi, 10 of Yuba City, was standing proud with his mom, Susie as the group began a jaunt into Marysville.
Susie, a member of a local chapter for the nonprofit Stand for the Silent, said the organization is geared to helping prevent bullying in schools – a similar concept to police brutality. Susie is raising awareness for her children, including Joey, to treat everyone equally.
Joey may even be a young activist in the making.
The soon to be fifth grader at Butte Vista seems to gravitate toward the message of anti-bullying when he recently reached out to a new student at his school.
“We tried to be friends,” Joey said. “We’re a community family.”
The community of Yuba-Sutter-Colusa is standing strong in the face of injustice, hoping to bring needed change to the country.
“It’s the right thing to do,” said Sutter resident Jennie Wagner.
Sachs is “blessed” to continue to be a part of the BLM movement as he said “it takes a village” to create needed change.
He’ll continue to work with Anderson and the community as Juneteenth approaches this week.
As for another local march, Anderson said she would be open to one.
“If the community calls for it we’ll do it most definitely,” she said. “We stand in solidarity with one another.”