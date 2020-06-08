Hundreds of people marched from Marysville to Yuba City on Saturday, calling for combating systemic racism and inequality. Local community members were part of a larger movement demanding changes to how the government handles public safety and policing.
Local leaders commended the march for being a peaceful display of ideas.
The march was organized by Gisselle Quintero, 18, who first organized peaceful protests out near the Yuba-Sutter Mall. She said she would have been happy if 10 or 15 people came, but said the numbers kept increasing each day.
“I saw what was going on in the world and I saw that there wasn’t much going on in the community,” Quintero said. “For me, it was just ‘somebody needs to take a stand so I’ll do it.’”
Quintero said the large overarching goal is to end systemic racism, while she’s still working out what route to take between reforming police policies, such as neck restraints, or advocating for defunding police departments in favor of allocating funds to community services.
“It just really depends on the route that’s more beneficial,” Quintero said. “Obviously we haven’t seen either of these (reforms/defunding) yet, but all we know is that something’s not working so something needs to change.”
Following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the use of neck restraints by police has been under scrutiny. On June 5, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom directed that the carotid restraint or “sleeper hold” be dropped from all state police training and materials.
Quintero worked with the Yuba City Police Department and Marysville Police Department, which provided traffic control for marchers. With concerns about the spread of coronavirus, she said YCPD also helped by providing masks and hand sanitizer stations for participants.
“I was very amazed to see such a large and diverse group for our community to be there,” said Yuba City Police Chief Robert Landon. “It was a great representation of kids, adults, all ethnicities.”
Estimates at the march’s starting point – the Marysville Habitat for Humanity lot – were around 300 participants. That number increased as the march proceeded to Sam Brannan Park to 400 to 500.
Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs said the march was an opportunity for the Yuba-Sutter area to demonstrate how to march peacefully and be partners in the community. He said he wants to focus on collaborating with community members to educate and create awareness about police practices.
“That’s where it starts from me, is having that good solid foundation, listening to those concerns, raising awareness with them, educating them on the policy and procedure standpoint,” Sachs said. “If we’re effective in our communication and comprehension some of those concerns will be put to rest.”
Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris participated in the march, noting how he was proud of the community for coming together. He said he stands with the YCPD in condemning the actions of the Minneapolis officers.
“I’m really proud of our community and those demonstrators; that is how it’s supposed to be done,” Harris said. “I hope they realize that their voices were heard.”
Harris, who has a law enforcement background, said he sympathizes with officers who are categorized as racist by virtue of wearing a police badge. He said there should be consideration taken for those who must make split-second decisions.
“I think it’s a serious issue in this country, and it’s not simply a race issue – it’s bigger than that, and we need to figure out ways to address it but also to understand the plight of officers,” Harris said.
Quintero said there were a lot of younger people participating in the march, which she said is in contrast to many of their parents’ ideals. Young people have been instrumental in other recent social-justice movements like climate change strikes and school walk-outs for gun violence.
“I think what was really upsetting is there were a lot of younger people who said they had to sneak out and protest,” Quintero said.
While Quintero said she initially faced opposition from her own family, who questioned her decision to lead the march, they’ve since completely changed, marching and giving speeches at the event. She advises parents of young adults and kids who want to participate in the movement to keep an open mind.
“Give your children a chance, don’t treat them like they’re less than … even if you don’t agree,” Quintero said. “You never know, they (parents) might change their minds like my parents did.”
In an effort to continue the momentum, there will be a march Saturday, June 13, from Yuba City to Marysville. Organizer Megan Anderson said the Yuba-Sutter memorial solidarity march will be in collaboration with the five local law enforcement departments.
“This march is to bring our community together in solidarity and to bring out that black people have always been in this community,” Anderson said.
The march will start at 9 a.m. at the old Yuba City Courthouse on Second Street and continue into Marysville, ending at Yuba Park, known as African American Heritage Park.
“This is not about black and white it’s about us against racism,” Anderson said. “We just want to bring everybody in our community together.”