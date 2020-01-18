“This is an event I look forward to all year long,” said Cheyenne Cameron-Pruitt about the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March that was held on Saturday.
Dozens of people gather together at Ampla Health in Yuba City Saturday morning before marching across the Tenth Street Bridge and through the streets of Marysville to Bethel AME Church, celebrating the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The 21st annual event was organized by the Emmanuel Family Worship Center of Yuba City.
“We do this every year to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and keep his memory alive,” said Maria Chambers, the pastor of Emmanuel Family Worship Center and march coordinator. “We don’t want to the next generations to forget the great man that did so much for civil rights.”
Cameron-Pruitt said she has been attending the annual march every year since it started when she was 4-years old.
“I feel like I’ve come full circle, growing up around this and now going as an adult,” said Cameron-Pruitt. “It’s nice to see that the community wants to embrace the man that did so much for me personally.”
Tameica Stowes, who has also been coming to the march since she was a child, said it was great to see such a good turnout again this year.
“I’m really excited to be here and glad to see such a great turnout,” said Stowes.
According to Stowes, the edition of the Marysville High School drum line was a first for the march this year.
Cameron-Pruitt said there were also other exciting additions to the march this year.
“This year is really special because we are launching our campaign to rename Fifth Street,” said Cameron-Pruitt. “Marysville and Yuba City are one of the few towns that don’t have a street named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”
According to Cameron-Pruitt, the Emmanuel Family Worship Center launched a petition Saturday to get signatures in support of renaming Fifth Street in Marysville after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., something they are anticipating will be a year-long process.
“Since Fifth Street starts right outside the (Bethel AME) church we thought it was the perfect street,” said Cameron-Pruitt. “And with the street ending at the newly constructed Fifth Street Bridge it seemed like a good time for a refresh, a name change.”
After marchers arrived at Bethel AME Church, a program was held to further honor the civil rights leader that inspired the march.
During this program, the MKL Community Choir filled the chapel with song before Lonzell Horton read a biography about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The In His Step Praise Dancers from Crossroads Community Church also performed. Kercell Stowes read an excerpt from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I have a dream,” speech and Audry Ainsley from Abundant Living Church read a poem.
Several community leaders also spoke including John Nicoletti, Marysville City Councilmember Stephane McKenzie, and representatives for Congressman Garamendi.