Marcus Bole - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Marcus Bole, 71, Wheatland Environmental scientist
2019: This year was a perfect picture of patriotism displayed throughout the Yuba-Sutter community. From the outpouring of support for the victims of the Paradise fire to the generous community financial support to Red Cross and the United Way, our community has joined in a great act of harmony and patriotism.
2020: I am confident that not-with-standing the political turmoil that has been demonstrated by our elected officials in Washington, 2020 will bring all sides together to address homelessness, drug abuse and gun control in our nation.