The sights and sounds of New Orleans will be alive in Stonyford on Saturday for the first of its kind Mardi Gras Festival, hosted by the Stonyrose Heritage Society.
Jay Sanchinelle-Huttman, founder of the Stonyrose Heritage Society, said vendors from Stonyford and all over Colusa and Glenn counties will be in attendance for the street festival that will be held on Market Street in Stonyford outside of Town Hall from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“We will start with a fun parade of decorated floats and we will park them at the street festival site, where as usual with our events, the delicious food by El Taco Nazo always steals the show,” said Sanchinelle-Huttman. “This year they are bringing shrimp tacos to match our New Orleans theme.”
Sanchinelle-Huttman said the group will also be facilitating a fundraiser during the event to raise money to achieve two major goals this year to benefit the town. All money raised by the Stonyrose Heritage Society goes directly to funding other community events.
Sanchinelle-Huttman said the Mardi Gras Festival is the first of many events the society has planned for the year, with several of their annual events already in the works. They will also be hosting a few new events this year now that they have taken on the Veterans Day Dinner endorsed by Willows VFW.
Other upcoming events include a Mother’s Day Dinner Theater, a Midsummer Festival in June and a Founders Day Festival in September.
“Mardi Gras is just the beginning of our calendar year and we look forward to serving our community by bringing out small businesses to showcase their products,” said Sanchinelle-Huttman.
The street festival and parade will be socially distanced and sanitation compliant with the county’s current COVID-19 guidelines. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be available.
For more information, call or text 521-5902.