To help generate interest in the Yuba-Sutter Youth Mariachi Orchestra, the Sacramento-based group Mariachi Real Monarcas held lunchtime concerts for students at Yuba Gardens Intermediate School and Lindhurst High School on Wednesday.
The Youth Mariachi Orchestra is a new ensemble created through Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement (AHA). The after-school program is open to area middle school and high school students with or without musical experience, and is planned to start this summer leading into the fall semester.
A group of eight musicians performed a short series of songs as students queued for lunch to demonstrate the kind of music students can play through the mariachi program.
Mariachi Real Monarcas was created by two people who decided to say “yes” to a dream and have been playing music for over a decade, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture said.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Executive Director David Read said that the idea for a youth mariachi ensemble was derived from the documentary “Mariachi High,” which follows a southern Texas high school mariachi group through competitions, auditions and performances.
Read previously connected with AHA to organize a youth mariachi program, but plans were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read said that Lindhurst High School and Yuba Gardens Intermediate were chosen to be the first to host the Youth Mariachi Orchestra due to their close proximity to one another and the number of Latino students they serve.
“Both schools are right in the heart of such an underserved community,” Read said.
Luis Quintero, founding member of Mariachi Real Monarcas, will also serve as lead instructor for the mariachi program.
“This has been in the making to inspire kids who have art in their spirit,” AHA member Ema Arteaga said.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and AHA worked with music teachers from the Marysville Joint Unified School District to help bring the mariachi program to life.
“We were thinking of ways to expand our music program, and normally jazz would be the next step for students, but we wanted to bring mariachi in because it’s their culture. It’s what their parents listen to,” said Becky Stewart, a music teacher for Yuba Gardens Intermediate.
Students will be able to choose an instrument to learn including violin, trumpet, guitar and harp. Arteaga said that instruments and uniforms will be provided for students free of charge through funds raised by AHA and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
“We’ll find funding and keep it going,” Read said.