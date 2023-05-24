Mariachi2.jpg

Sacramento-based Mariachi Real Monarcas performs for students at Yuba Gardens Intermediate School in Olivehurst on Wednesday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

To help generate interest in the Yuba-Sutter Youth Mariachi Orchestra, the Sacramento-based group Mariachi Real Monarcas held lunchtime concerts for students at Yuba Gardens Intermediate School and Lindhurst High School on Wednesday.

The Youth Mariachi Orchestra is a new ensemble created through Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement (AHA). The after-school program is open to area middle school and high school students with or without musical experience, and is planned to start this summer leading into the fall semester.

Tags

Recommended for you