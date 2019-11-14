The Marijuana Enforcement Team Yuba, Yuba County Code Enforcement and the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Enforcement team served a search warrant for a property in Challenge where an illegal indoor marijuana grow was located, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
At approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of La Porte Road in Challenge an indoor grow including 975 marijuana plants was raided. Carbah said via email that the sheriff’s office was notified of the grow by a citizen and that law enforcement had been working on the case for two months prior to the serving the warrant on Wednesday.
Ming Xheng, 38, was living on the property and was arrested and cited for three violations related to the grow. Carbah said Xheng was cited and released with a later court date to appear.
Whether anyone else was involved in the grow remains under investigation, according to Carbah.