Over 5,000 marijuana plants were seized and 10 people arrested or cited during a three-day bust of illegal cultivation sites in the Yuba County foothills this week.
Fifteen search warrants were issued Monday through Wednesday at properties in Loma Rica, Brownsville, Browns Valley, Rackerby and Dobbins, according to a Yuba County Sheriff’s Office press release. They netted 5,104 marijuana plants and 53 pounds of processed, arrests and citations, 28 fish, wildlife and water violations were found, and violations totaling over $15 million in potential fines were noted by state agencies.
Law enforcement officials said the busts – there have been 35 since May – are focused on the environmental concerns, such as water diversion from creeks and chemicals harmful to wildlife, as well as potential sales over state and U.S. lines. Legally, residents can only grow six plants. The large-scale grows were found during flyovers of the area.
The Marijuana Eradication Enforcement Team, or METYu, conducted the operation with assistance from Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California Water Board, NET-5, California National Guard Counterdrug, California Department of Food and Agriculture’s CalCannabis cultivation and licensing division.
The busts that began Monday were similar to those conducted last summer at 16 sites in the Oregon House area, which netted over 6,000 plants, nine arrests, 40 pounds of finished butane hash oil, 14 water quality violations, 14 water rights violations and 88 Department of Fish and Wildlife violations, according to archives. Many of the departments that participated in that bust also participated this year.
Properties targeted by the bust include locations at Edgehill Way, Lone Tree Lane, and Pineview Lane in Loma Rica; New York House Road and Ponderosa Way in Brownsville; Scott Forbes Road in Browns Valley; Indiana Ranch Road in Dobbins; nine locations along Vierra Road and three locations along Reed Lane in Rackerby.
Those arrested include 25-year-old Adrian Orozco of Citrus Heights, on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana; 53-year-old Jose G. Gutierrez of Loma Rica on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale; and 50-year-old Gibbs O. Johnson, of Chico, arrested on suspicion of felony illegal cultivation of marijuana and criminal conspiracy, and misdemeanor obstructing and littering state water.