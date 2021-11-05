Thanksgiving is around the corner and the Tiger Eye Family Martial Arts studio in Marysville is determined to surpass its goal of giving back to others in the community.
In 2020, the martial arts class of just 15 students was able to donate 90 toys, 12 bags of canned foods and 15 turkeys during the holiday season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So as a martial arts studio, we talk about giving back to your community and becoming a better member of society and that’s being partly involved in your community and reaching out and helping those in need,” said Larry Levesque, martial arts instructor.
The Tiger Eye Family Martial Arts started collecting turkeys on Oct. 18 and will continue to collect donations until a Nov. 20 turkey drive held by Infamous Kings MC, a motorcyclist riding group. The group starts a meet-up at an In-N-Out in Natomas and does a pack ride to Cool Hand Luke’s in Yuba City, located at 1669 Colusa Highway, where turkeys are collected at the establishment’s parking lot. According to the group’s facebook page, pack rides are optional.
As a motorcyclist enthusiast but not a part of the group, Levesque took multiple routes last year from the dojo to Cool Hand Luke’s to deliver the turkeys. Levesque likes to participate in the motorcycle turkey drive knowing “motorcyclists known to be intimidating are actually a bunch of teddy bears who love to give back.” Joining the turkey drive, Levesque takes multiple routes to the drive since his motorcycle only holds about four to five turkeys.
Levesque has asked members of the public to stop by the martial arts studio, located at 5949 Lindhurst Ave. in Marysville, to drop off donations and help support community members in need.
“This year my kids are knocking it out of the park. We got 21 turkeys so far and we’re not done collecting,” said Levesque. “We’re looking to crush that record and all of our students have been donating, so we’re trying to collect them all the way up to Nov. 20 and that’s when we’ll drop them off. We’ve got three freezers that are filled with these turkeys.”
Despite the challenges the dojo faced last year during the COVID-19 pandemic as classes were taught online and the number of students in 2020 began from 27 and dropped down to 15, the martial arts students were all still willing to participate and give.
“Some of our kids, their parents can just barely afford the karate, but yet they’re still digging deep into their pockets to donate frozen turkeys for other people that might be less fortunate out there,” said Levesque.
Last year, the martial arts students also donated 30 toys and four bags of canned foods to three toy drives in Nevada, Yuba, Sutter and Sacramento counties. This year, the dojo will be participating in the same motorcycle annual toy drives: the Modified Motorcycle Association of California 45th annual toy drive in Sacramento, the Original Yuba-Sutter Toy Run and the Gold Country Food and Toy Drive in Auburn.
Tiger Eye Family Martial Arts students, ranging from ages of four to 46, who participate and donate will be receiving stars for their uniforms and community service awards that they get to keep and take home. This year, the dojo had 19 participating students.
Levesque is also ready to load up his motorcycle to deliver the toys and canned food to the different drives. Members of the community are also invited to donate toys or canned goods to the dojo starting Nov. 21.
“A lot of these kids have never donated or been part of fundraising before and then they joined Tiger Eye Family Martial Arts, and we get them involved,” said Levesque. “We’ve been doing the Yuba-Sutter toy run in that one since 2004 when we first opened our doors and we started home based. We started off in our garage as the neighborhood kids karate and now we have been in a location here in Maryville for the past eight years and struggled through the shutdown.”
According to Levesque, the dojo began in a garage when a couple of students of his wife, a teacher with Marysville Joint Unified School District, were struggling with their physical health and their parents asked Levesque and his wife if he could provide martial arts lessons.
The dojo has since grown and remained on its feet throughout the pandemic. His wife, Shannon Levesque, is the owner of the Tiger Eye Family Martial Arts studio and both try their best to emphasize the importance of the dojo family. According to Larry Levesque, they have been lucky to train female members who are now a part of law enforcement and even an older member of the community who is 79.
“We believe once someone joins, they become part of the Tiger Eye family,” said Levesque. “That’s right. We emphasize giving back and thinking of others instead of just thinking about ourselves, integrity and having courage and self discipline to overcome things that might be distractions in their life.”