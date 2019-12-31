Martin Svec - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Martin Svec, 36, Chico, Teacher (Live Oak)
2019: Like one might imagine, the Camp Fire aftermath was significant to me and my community … We were supporting friends and strangers alike, in the wake of the disaster. It has been a tremendous adjustment for our entire region, to put it lightly. Everything shifted in a matter of weeks. ... Neighboring cities were trying to carrying on as usual, while thousands were (and still are) grieving, struggling, rebuilding, and living without Home. We all felt it, whether we realize it or not.
2020: My hope is that human decency and respect move to the forefront of our decision making: locally and globally. I hope as many of us as possible take the time to pay close attention to our speech and actions – that we support causes and individuals who uphold strong moral character ... There are many things that are “out of our control,” but our speech and personal daily actions are well within our power. May we wield them wisely in 2020.