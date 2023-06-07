Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture recently announced that artist Mary Ann Nation will have her work displayed at the Theater Gallery at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City throughout the month of June.
To celebrate her art, a free opening reception will be held starting at 5 p.m. on Friday at the gallery, located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Appetizers, beer and wine will be served.
“Mary Ann is a self-described ‘workshop trained’ artist who began painting over two decades ago upon retiring from her first career,” Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture said. ”Initially, she was not really interested in painting, but two friends insisted that she give it a try. One workshop later at the Mendocino Art Center and she was hooked.”
According to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Nation has found painting to be a very important part of her life.
“Painting has become for me a way to capture nature as I see it and thus to be able to share its beauty with others,” Nation said in a statement.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture said Nation has previously worked with artists and educators such as Bob Burridge, Hope Stevenson, Erin Dertner, Sandy Delehanty, Jeff Leedy, Caroline Ometz and Susan Sarback.
“She describes her artistic style and favorite subject matter as ‘loose, impressionistic landscapes and seascapes.’ She has shown at the Edgewater Gallery in Fort Bragg off and on for several years and has shown locally in Colusa, Marysville, Yuba City and Willows,” Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture said. ”Most of her paintings are done plein air style meaning outdoors at specific locations like along the coast of California and Oregon, as well as the Sacramento Valley, and a few in Southern California. All are done with water mixable oils and a palette knife.”
For more information about this exhibition, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at email@yubaustterarts.org.
