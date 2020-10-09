The city of Marysville is accepting offers for Plumas Lake Golf and Country Club and is looking for a minimum offer of $1.8 million. Offers will be accepted until Oct. 16 at 4 p.m.
This isn’t the first time the city has explored selling the course. In 2013, the city tried selling the course to help with mounting debt but was unsuccessful.
Mayor Ricky Samayoa said the city owns the property the course is on but does not manage its day-to-day operations. He said after popularity peaked in the late 1990s and early 2000s interest has been down and people have more options to golf in the area. As a result, the course wasn’t generating enough to self-sustain.
“We don’t have a recreational department in the city,” Samayoa said. “We don’t have the mechanism to support such a facility.”
In the past, the city has provided money to the course for maintenance, and collects rent from the course for using the property and when tournaments and events are held at the course, according to Samayoa.
“We’re not experts in running that,” Samayoa said. “I think it’s a great facility ... we have other priorities.”
He said to take over operations of the course would take an entire new position at the city and would not be worth the cost. The property is being sold as a golf course with the idea being a private course management company comes forward to purchase it.
Recently, there was an opportunity for interested parties to tour the course but no one attended. Samayoa said that doesn’t necessarily mean there is no interest, just that prospective buyers may not want to show their hand. As of late Friday, Samayoa was not aware of any offers made for the course.
Interim City Manager Gene Palazzo is handling offers for the golf course, but could not be reached for comment.
“It’s a beautiful piece of property but the city doesn’t need to be in the real estate business,” council member Bill Simmons said.
Simmons said a lot of the work being done to sell the course was done by former City Manager Marti Brown who was fired by the council on July 24.
“When Marti left us all that information went with her,” Simmons said.
According to DeAnna Jones, the site manager at the golf course, after the deadline of receiving offers, the city council will meet in closed session on Oct. 20 to go over the offers. She said new management staff has been in place since the beginning of the year and there has been a push to be active on social media.
The course has added 34 members this year, bringing the total to 131. Overall year to date net income is up 54 percent compared to this time last year, according to Jones. Rounds of golf since April are up 447 percent, revenue from green fees is up 55 percent from this time last year and cart rental fees are up 42 percent despite not holding tournaments.
Due to the pandemic, the restaurant at the course is seating at 25 percent capacity and all employees are wearing masks. Four people at a time are allowed in the pro shop and no more than four golfers can play in a group. Golfers are being asked to observe social distancing.
Jones said the closing date for the new ownership to take over is Nov. 4.