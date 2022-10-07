California Water Service (Cal Water) again recognized Marysville as one of the top systems in the state for its reduction in water use.

The State Water Resources Control Board published its conservation data for August, which shows that statewide water use was 12.3% last month compared to August 2020. Additionally, half of the utility’s districts surpassed 15% in reductions in August, according to Cal Water officials. The districts include: 

