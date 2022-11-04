The California Water Service (Cal Water) announced that for the fifth month in a row, customers reduced their water use in September, including those in Marysville.

As the region and state dealt with a “record-breaking heat wave that began the month,” Marysville water customers were able to reduce usage by 20.7%, according to Cal Water. In fact, the city was one of seven Cal Water districts that surpassed the 15% mark of water use reductions.

Tags

Recommended for you