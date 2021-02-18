Marysville and Caltrans met on Feb. 11 for a settlement conference held via video conference as part of the city’s suit over the agency’s decision to approve the Highway 70 expansion project.
The meeting was a confidential discussion, according to former interim city manager Gene Palazzo (now an “extra help” employee with the city). Palazzo said Caltrans will respond to the city’s concerns.
Marysville alleges in its suit that Caltrans failed to comply with the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) when it approved the project based on the final environmental impact report (EIR) and final environmental assessment (EA).
The estimated $111 million project would widen Highway 70 to five lanes and would run from just south of 14th Street to just north of Cemetery Road.
It’s alleged that the city made comments on the EIR and the final report did not address the city’s concerns, according to the suit.
Palazzo said no future court dates have been set at this time.