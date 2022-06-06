The Marysville Art Club invited eight special-needs athletes to the group’s monthly luncheon on Monday in recognition of the Special Olympics. The meeting was held in honor of the athletes’ participation in special-needs tournaments.
The Art Club has supported the Special Olympics Northern California chapter since 2009. Art Club President Charline Gondor presented the athletes with commencement cards handmade by members of the board.
Area Director and coach TJ Fetter has been involved with the Special Olympics and special-needs athletes since 1989. In May, Fetter led his team through three back-to-back tournaments in bocce ball, track and swimming.
“I can’t tell you how much it means to us: Your donations, your time,” Fetter said.
The Special Olympics commenced on Sunday in Orlando, Fla., with 18 athletes from the NorCal chapter who will participate in track and field, swimming and golf. Among the athletes, Cheyanne Miller of Marysville will compete in the 100-meter and 200-meter runs as well as the mini javelin throw. Miller was selected out of 29,000 candidates and is the first Marysville athlete to compete in the Special Olympics since 1996.
During its monthly meeting, the Art Club also updated information regarding plans to build a fence around its building. Hardware and materials have been acquired, but labor has yet to be accounted for.
Marysville City Councilman Stuart Gilchrist also surprised attendants with mock-up drawings of a gate paired with the planned fence along with a $100 donation toward the construction. He announced that this gate will be named after the club’s long-time members Mary Barrette and Mary Lou Naughton.
“I’m proposing that we do the Two-Marys Gate,” Gilchrist said. “I’m asking you all and everyone you know to match me.”
The Art Club held a raffle drawing and a purse sale throughout the meeting to raise funds for the fence’s construction.
Before the meeting adjourned, Gondor presented roses to the board members in thanks for their work throughout the season.
The Marysville Art Club will undergo a summer-long break and reconvene in October. During the hiatus, club members will host Bunco nights every second and fourth Thursday of the month at 1 p.m.