The city of Marysville has been awarded $153,401 from the state as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to offset expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, finance director Jennifer Stycznski said the city will not have to give back any money to the state if the allocated funds are spent by the end of the calendar year. The money must be spent on expenditures undertaken between March 1 and Dec. 31 of this year.
Mayor Ricky Samayoa said no specific direction was given to staff, which will be given the opportunity to determine where the funds could be best used.
Marysville’s allocation was determined by its population. California cities with populations of less than 300,000 were allocated $275 million.
In other business:
– The council unanimously voted to pass an ordinance banning needle exchange programs during Tuesday’s meeting.
The ordinance is nearly identical to an ordinance passed by the Yuba City Council earlier this month, according to a staff report. The harm reduction program that would have provided syringe services in Yuba-Sutter is no longer moving forward with its plans after facing push back from residents and local governments.
Samayoa said what was particularly alarming about the program was the unlimited number of syringes that would have been provided to one person.
“That’s not the type of program that would be a good match for the city of Marysville,” Samayoa said.
He said if an organization came along that included in its plan a way to ensure the safe disposal of needles, he believes the council would consider it.
– The B Street property hotel project is moving to the next phase after a market study for the potential project was presented to the council on Tuesday.
“We’re all pretty happy and content and surprised,” Samayoa said about the council’s reaction to the study.
Baron Ah Moo, managing director with PFK Hotelexperts Group, presented a summary of the 35-page report that determined that while the pandemic does amplify “risk and volatility” in a hotel investment, it also offers declining construction and material costs. The study determined that Marysville’s hotel market will be less impacted by the forecasted economic downturn “due to its current demand mix of military, ‘drive-in’ leisure travelers, and corporate and government guests.”
“Current market performance both regionally and locally indicates significant market demand for a hotel on the proposed site,” the study read.
Samayoa said the next step is for a comprehensive feasibility study of the project to take place as well identifying possible developers.
– The council approved temporarily suspending encroachment permit fees for restaurants and retailers to allow businesses to move outside to sidewalks and street parking areas. According to a staff report, the city has not received revenue from encroachment fees so no budgeted revenues would be decreased.
– The council approved the police department to seek a grant from the Yuba Water Agency to fund an all-terrain four-wheel vehicle, drone and other emergency equipment. The grant request is not to exceed $30,000.
– Nor-Cal Pump and Well Drilling Inc. was awarded the construction contract for the Gavin Park Groundwater Well Construction Project. The negotiated contract for the project is $293,962. The California Department of Water Resources awarded Marysville $400,000 in 2018 for projects to improve water system reliability and procure cost savings by converting city parks to groundwater well service, eliminating the need for commercial water service, according to a staff report.
– An additional 80 hours of COVID-19 sick leave for city employees was approved by the council. The additional hours can be used by employees who have already exhausted the federal government’s mandated 80 hours of COVID-19 sick leave. The additional hours were proposed to avoid employees using regular sick leave or vacation leave.
There will be a special meeting on July 28 and the next regular city council meeting is on Sept. 1.